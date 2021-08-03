© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

MaineHealth Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination For All Staff By October

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT
maine_medical_center_-_level_1_hospital_in_portland__me__main_entry.jpg

Maine's largest employer announced Tuesday that it will require all of its workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. MaineHealth is the third health care system to announce that vaccination will be required as a condition of employment. But unlike other organizations, it's not waiting for FDA to grant full approval.

With few exceptions, all MaineHealth staff are required to be vaccinated as of October 1. Chief health improvement officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills says the health system isn't waiting for FDA approval because there's ample evidence the vaccines are safe.

"Ya know the clinical trials started just about a year ago. And meanwhile there've been 200 million Americans who've received these vaccines under the most intense vaccine monitoring in history. And they've been shown again and again to be safe and effective," Mills says.

And time is of the essence, says Mills, because the Delta variant is causing a surge of cases across the country. Here in Maine, the seven-day average for new cases is 92. At the beginning of July, it was 14. Of MaineHealth's 23,000 employees, nearly 84% are already vaccinated. But Mills says that number needs to be higher - to protect staff, patients, and others- especially those who are immuno-compromised and children who can't yet get the vaccine. Mills, who is the sister of Governor Janet Mills, doesn't expect MaineHealth will lose staff over the requirement.

"Ya know, we've literally heard from people who've said, ya know, if this gets mandated, I'll go and get the vaccine," Mills says.

Two other health systems - Millinocket Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health - have already announced staff must be vaccinated. Their requirements go into effect once the FDA gives full approval.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight