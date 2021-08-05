Maine CDC Recommends Masking Indoors In 7 Counties

The number of counties where the Maine CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors, even if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, has dropped to seven: Aroostook, Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and York.

The agency adopted new federal guidance last week that was prompted by the Delta variant which has caused a surge in cases. In rare instances, the virus has reproduced in people who are vaccinated and spread to others.

The seven day average for new cases in Maine is now 105. That's up from a low this year of 14, in early July.