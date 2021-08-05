© 2021 Maine Public
Maine CDC Recommends Masking Indoors In 7 Counties

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT

The number of counties where the Maine CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors, even if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, has dropped to seven: Aroostook, Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and York.

The agency adopted new federal guidance last week that was prompted by the Delta variant which has caused a surge in cases. In rare instances, the virus has reproduced in people who are vaccinated and spread to others.

The seven day average for new cases in Maine is now 105. That's up from a low this year of 14, in early July.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
