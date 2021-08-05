© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 152 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 5, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Visitors walk on a busy sidewalk, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills is is eliminating most outdoor distancing requirements imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the tourism season begins to kick into gear.

Maine's daily count of coronavirus infections continues to climb.

The state CDC is reporting another 152 cases on Thursday. It's the second day in a row that number's reached triple digits. As well, the state's seven-day average of new cases has hit 105 — it's highest point in more than two months.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Maine on Thursday.

Forty-three Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Nineteen were in critical care and seven were on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
