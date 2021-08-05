Maine Reports 152 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

Maine's daily count of coronavirus infections continues to climb.

The state CDC is reporting another 152 cases on Thursday. It's the second day in a row that number's reached triple digits. As well, the state's seven-day average of new cases has hit 105 — it's highest point in more than two months.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Maine on Thursday.

Forty-three Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Nineteen were in critical care and seven were on ventilators.