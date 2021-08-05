© 2021 Maine Public
Health

South Thomaston Will Pay Residents, Frequent Visitors $200 To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT
The town of South Thomaston is going to pay residents and frequent visitors $200 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Midcoast town already has a relatively high vaccination rate, but local officials say it needs to be higher to beat back the virus.

According to the Maine CDC's vaccination dashboard, 78% of South Thomaston's residents are vaccinated. Select board chair John Spear says if you consider the population that's actually eligible, that rate is likely even higher. But town officials want to do more to extinguish the virus. And Spear says the idea to pay people to get vaccinated emerged from conversations with residents who said they just hadn't gotten around to it, and from President Joe Biden's request that local governments offer cash incentives using federal American Rescue Act funds. Spear says South Thomaston's program isn't just for residents.

"We're trying to be pretty liberal about this. Even people who frequently visit here. I'm thinking about delivery truck drivers, or tradesman where most of their accounts are in South Thomaston but they live in another town. Maybe caregivers. I mean the idea is to get shots into people's arms," Spear says.

Spear says to qualify for the $200, applicants must get at least one shot by September 12 and be fully vaccinated before they receive payment. He says even if the program only encourages a handful of people, he'll be happy.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
