COVID-19 Cases Continue To Climb As Maine Reports Another 165 Cases, 1 Death On Saturday

Another Mainer has died as the state reports 165 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That brings the seven-day average of new infections to 141. One month ago it was 18.

49 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, with 22 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is recommending all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in seven Maine counties where transmission rates are substantial or high. Now two Maine counties - Piscataquis and Waldo - have high levels of transmission.

61% of all Mainers are now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state CDC.