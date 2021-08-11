217 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Wednesday
The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Maine continues to climb.
The Maine CDC is reporting another 217 infections on Wednesday. That's brought the seven-day average of new cases to 148, its highest point in more than two months.
No additional deaths were reported today.
But there has been an uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Sixty Mainers are hospitalized with the disease. Twenty-eight are in critical care and thirteen are on ventilators, according to Maine CDC.
That comes as new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported among staff at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.