Health

217 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE-In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 file photo, visitors walk through the shopping district in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. State public health officials said Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the state has surpassed 3,000 cases of the coronavirus, though the state is still well behind most of the Northeast.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Maine continues to climb.

The Maine CDC is reporting another 217 infections on Wednesday. That's brought the seven-day average of new cases to 148, its highest point in more than two months.

No additional deaths were reported today.

But there has been an uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Sixty Mainers are hospitalized with the disease. Twenty-eight are in critical care and thirteen are on ventilators, according to Maine CDC.

That comes as new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported among staff at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
