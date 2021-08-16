© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Portland Requiring City Workers To Get COVID-19 Shots Or Weekly Tests

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT
portland city hall.jpg
Wally Gobetz
/
via Flickr
Portland City Hall

The city of Portland is requiring all employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 10 or be tested weekly.

Spokesperson Jessica Grondin says even though vaccination rates are high among the city's roughly 1,400 employees, the requirement was issued due to rising case numbers and the highly contagious Delta variant.

"Right now our focus is on making sure that we have safety among our coworkers and for the people that we're serving in the public. That is where our focus is right now," she says.

Last week, Governor Janet Mills announced a statewide requirement that all health care workers be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight