Health

3 More Deaths, 375 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine Since Late Last Week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 17, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak US Surge
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a health care worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn, Maine. Doctors and nurses around the U.S. are becoming exhausted and demoralized as they struggle to cope with a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 patients that is swamping hospitals and prompting governors to clamp back down to contain the virus.

Maine is reporting 375 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week. The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 169.

The state CDC is also reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Eighty-two people were hospitalized with the disease on Monday. More than half of those were in critical care.

State hospital leaders are expressing alarm about the trend, and they say that the vast majority of the patients they're seeing are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
