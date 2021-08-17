3 More Deaths, 375 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine Since Late Last Week

Maine is reporting 375 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week. The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 169.

The state CDC is also reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Eighty-two people were hospitalized with the disease on Monday. More than half of those were in critical care.

State hospital leaders are expressing alarm about the trend, and they say that the vast majority of the patients they're seeing are not vaccinated against COVID-19.