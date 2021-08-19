Delta Variant Drives New Wave Of COVID-19 As Maine Reports 1 Death, 182 New Cases Thursday

The coronavirus continues to circulate in Maine at much greater levels than just a month ago, and the highly transmissible delta variant appears to deserve most of the blame.

The state CDC is reporting another 182 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and the seven-day average of new cases stands at 156. A recent batch of new infections was found by the Maine CDC to consist entirely of the delta variant.

Ninety-two Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Half of those were in critical care and 19 were on ventilators. That's the highest hospitalization count in two months.

The Maine CDC is reporting a dozen new deaths from COVID-19 today. But the agency says that only one of those deaths was recent. The rest were discovered after officials did a periodic review of old records.