More Than 100 Mainers Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased 66% since a week ago, with more patients in intensive care units.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 123 cases of the disease on Saturday, with 61 patients in the ICU, and 25 patients on ventilators.

Stat(s) of the day: 123 people in #Maine are hospitalized with #COVID19. 61 of them are in the ICU, and 25 are on ventilators.



Just 72 hours ago (Friday) those numbers stood at 98 total in the hospital, with 43 in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.



If you're not vaccinated... — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) August 23, 2021

State health officials say the majority of patients are unvaccinated. The CDC says the jump in hospitalizations is the largest since mid-May, and due mostly to the transmission of the highly contagious delta variant.,

