Health

More Than 100 Mainers Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 23, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A healthcare worker watches as a patient uses a swab at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. More than 14,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease and 239 have died.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased 66% since a week ago, with more patients in intensive care units.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 123 cases of the disease on Saturday, with 61 patients in the ICU, and 25 patients on ventilators.

State health officials say the majority of patients are unvaccinated. The CDC says the jump in hospitalizations is the largest since mid-May, and due mostly to the transmission of the highly contagious delta variant.,

Healthcoronavirus
Carol Bousquet
