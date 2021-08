The Maine CDC is reporting 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That includes a few days of case reports going back to the end of last week. No additional deaths have been reported.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 156, and the number of people seriously sickened by the virus has spiked.

On Tuesday, 117 are in the hospital. Sixty-one patients are in the ICU, and 25 are on ventilators.