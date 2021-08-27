© 2021 Maine Public
Health

267 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths Reported in Maine On Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT

There's been another big jump in Maine's COVID-19 case count as the delta variant keeps spreading around the state.

The state CDC is reporting 267 new infections on Friday, as well as two additional deaths. The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 216. That's its highest point in three months.

Hospitals across the state are warning that they're stretched thin by the combination of surging coronavirus infections and patients who normally come in for services this time of year.

They're renewing calls for Mainers to get vaccinated, wear face masks in indoor public spaces and take other measures to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

On Thursday, 133 people were hospitalized with the disease. Fifty-nine were in critical care and 27 were on ventilators. Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah warned that just 34 of the state's 332 ICU beds were open.

