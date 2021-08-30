More Than 90% Of Residential UMaine System Students Have Verified COVID-19 Vaccination Status

As college campuses welcome students back for the fall semester, more than 90% of residential students across the University of Maine System have submitted proof that they're vaccinated.

So far, the system says about 93% of students staying on campus have submitted proof that they've gotten a shot, and about 60% of off-campus students have done so. Like nearly all colleges in the state, the system is requiring that students be vaccinated this fall.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says that while many students have yet to show proof of vaccination, he's been encouraged to see some students get their shots shortly after arriving on campus.

"It's a work in progress," Malloy says. "But we're feeling very good about the compliance and the desire to be a part of the team."

Several vaccinations clinics are being held on campus. And the system says that if students don't get their shot or receive a religious or medical exemption by Oct. 15, they won't be allowed in university buildings.

Malloy says those students may be able to continue their education remotely. But he notes that for some students, such as nursing students who need to be in-person for their clinicals, remote learning isn't an option, and not getting the vaccine could delay the completion of their degree.

"So it prevents a personal difficulty for those folks," Malloy says. "On top of which, they're endangering themselves and anyone they come into contact with."

So far, about 80% of full-time UMaine system employees have also provided proof of vaccination. Staff aren't currently required to be vaccinated, but Malloy says he expects there to be a full mandate for employees within a week.