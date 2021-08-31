2 More Mainers Die, 475 New Coronavirus Cases Reported On Tuesday

Maine is reporting another 475 cases of the coronavirus today (Tuesday).

That report includes test results from several days, since Maine CDC staff do not investigate cases over the weekend.

The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 262. That's its highest point since another surge was dwindling in the middle of last May.

Two additional Mainers have died with COVID-19. One hundred and thirty-six (136) people were hospitalized with the disease yesterday. Sixty-nine were in critical care.