header.jpg
Health

2 More Mainers Die, 475 New Coronavirus Cases Reported On Tuesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 31, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT
Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A lobster fishing boat heads out to sea, passing Spring Point Light, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, off South Portland, Maine.

Maine is reporting another 475 cases of the coronavirus today (Tuesday).

That report includes test results from several days, since Maine CDC staff do not investigate cases over the weekend.

The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 262. That's its highest point since another surge was dwindling in the middle of last May.

Two additional Mainers have died with COVID-19. One hundred and thirty-six (136) people were hospitalized with the disease yesterday. Sixty-nine were in critical care.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
