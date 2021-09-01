Maine Reports Greatest Single Day Jump In New Coronavirus Cases Since April

It's another day of big COVID-19 numbers in Maine as the delta variant drives an ongoing surge.

The state CDC is reporting 433 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. That's the highest single day jump in more than four months.

Two additional residents have died with COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases is now 283.

On Tuesday, 142 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19. Sixty-six were in critical care and 23 were on ventilators.