Health

Maine Reports Greatest Single Day Jump In New Coronavirus Cases Since April

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 1, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT
Coronavirus Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
AP
A medical assistant enters data at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.

It's another day of big COVID-19 numbers in Maine as the delta variant drives an ongoing surge.

The state CDC is reporting 433 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. That's the highest single day jump in more than four months.

Two additional residents have died with COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases is now 283.

On Tuesday, 142 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19. Sixty-six were in critical care and 23 were on ventilators.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
