Maine Reports 624 New Coronavirus Infections, 3 Deaths On Thursday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
Coronavirus shots Maine Great Cranberry Island
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
FILE- Maureen Giffen administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Josh Gray in a community center on Great Cranberry Island, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021.

Maine is reporting its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases since last winter.

The state CDC is reporting 624 new infections on Thursday. The last time more than 600 new cases were reported was in late January.

The big increase comes as the delta variant continues to drive a summer surge of the virus, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Three additional people have died. On Wednesday, 150 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Wednesday. Sixty-six were in critical care and 26 were on ventilators.

While the Maine CDC is reporting many new infections today, some of them were first detected last week. That's because state health investigators are now working through a backlog of old test results from the surge.

