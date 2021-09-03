© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine COVID-19 Surge Continues Apace As CDC Adds 665 Cases, 3 Deaths On Friday

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 3, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man carries his dog as he and other passengers disembark from a ferry on Peaks Island, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Portland, Maine.

Cases of COVID-19 in Maine continue to surge, with the state CDC reporting 665 on Friday. That puts the seven-day average for daily cases at 373 — more than double what it was just a week and a half ago.

Hospitalizations remain high, and CDC Director Nirav Shah says limited capacity is affecting non-COVID patients.

"If you've got cancer, if you've got heart disease, we are starting to hear about and see access challenges for those individuals, not because of their own disease, but because hospitals are facing challenges with COVID," he says.

Shah says the situation is being driven largely by unvaccinated people, who account for 70-75% of hospitalizations.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight