Maine CDC Reports 491 New Coronavirus Cases On Saturday

Maine is reporting 491 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a slight dip in the recent daily case numbers, which have surpassed 600 for the last two days in a row.

The seven-day average for daily cases is now 491 — the highest it has been since late January.

State health officials continue to encourage Mainers to get vaccinated, as the surge in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant is mostly affecting the unvaccinated.

163 Mainers are currently hospitalized, with 62 in critical care.

On Friday afternoon, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah shared some good news on twitter— 66% of everyone in Maine is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This makes Maine one of the most vaccinated states in one of the more vaccinated countries, putting it among the most vaccinated places on the planet," Shah said in a tweet.