Health

State CDC Director Urges Mainers, Visitors To Take Safety Precautions During Holiday Weekend

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 5, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT
nirav_shah_screen_shot_mar_9_2021_0.png
Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah at a media briefing in March.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is urging people to continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions this Labor Day weekend.

He says those who are unvaccinated should limit their exposure to others by wearing a mask indoors. And vaccinated individuals should also mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmission, which currently is every county in the state.

"It's an easy thing to do," he says. "It protects you, it protects your family, and it will protect those around you."

In a briefing this week, Shah said that outbreaks in Maine are originating from family gatherings, as well as in health care and group home settings.

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
