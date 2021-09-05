State CDC Director Urges Mainers, Visitors To Take Safety Precautions During Holiday Weekend

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is urging people to continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions this Labor Day weekend.

He says those who are unvaccinated should limit their exposure to others by wearing a mask indoors. And vaccinated individuals should also mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmission, which currently is every county in the state.

"It's an easy thing to do," he says. "It protects you, it protects your family, and it will protect those around you."

In a briefing this week, Shah said that outbreaks in Maine are originating from family gatherings, as well as in health care and group home settings.