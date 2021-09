The Maine CDC has added 620 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and five more Mainers have died.

On Wednesday, state CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said case numbers will be high in the coming days as the agency processes a backlog of more than 2,000 positive lab results currently awaiting review.

As of Thursday morning, 193 Mainers were hospitalized with the disease, with 74 in critical care and 38 on ventilators.