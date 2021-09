Eight more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and 506 cases have been identified, according to the state CDC.

In the last seven days, the state added an average of 336 cases per day. That's down slightly from a week ago.

In all, just shy of 80,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 959 have died.

As of Thursday morning, 193 Mainers were hospitalized with the disease, with 74 in critical care and 38 on ventilators.