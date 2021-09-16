© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Penobscot Community Healthcare Restricts Use Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests Amid Surge In Demand, Limited Supply

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
A BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, one of the two new rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
A BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, one of the two new rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The state’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center is restricting use of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 among surging demand and limited supply.

Penobscot Community Healthcare made the announcement Thursday in a written release.

Officials say they will reserve tests for employees and essential workers. Individuals who need a test for travel are being referred elsewhere.

PCHC’s Dr. Noah Nesin says in a written statement that the highly transmissible Delta variant threatens those who can’t be vaccinated, including the medically frail and children under 12, and tests must be prioritized for health care workers, teachers, and other essential personnel.

The Maine CDC said last week that Covid-19 testing supplies will likely be strained for the foreseeable future among a nationwide shortage.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight