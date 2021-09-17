Maine’s Public Sector Employees Will Also Be Subject To New Federal Vaccine Mandate

The Maine Department of Labor says many local and state government employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly, under a new plan announced by the Biden administration.

Last week, the administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that all employers with at least 100 employees require their workers be vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test each week.

According to the Maine labor department, the federal government has informed the state that the mandate will apply to all employees of Maine's "state, county, and local governments and public-school systems" with 100 or more employees.

That includes the state's university and community college systems, as well as the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The timeframe for when employees will be required to be vaccinated is still uncertain.