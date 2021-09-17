© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine’s Public Sector Employees Will Also Be Subject To New Federal Vaccine Mandate

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 17, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
conley_vaccine_photo.jpg
Rebecca Conley
/
Maine Public

The Maine Department of Labor says many local and state government employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly, under a new plan announced by the Biden administration.

Last week, the administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that all employers with at least 100 employees require their workers be vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test each week.

According to the Maine labor department, the federal government has informed the state that the mandate will apply to all employees of Maine's "state, county, and local governments and public-school systems" with 100 or more employees.

That includes the state's university and community college systems, as well as the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The timeframe for when employees will be required to be vaccinated is still uncertain.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg