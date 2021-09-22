© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 614 More Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 22, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT
The Maine CDC is reporting another 614 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases has ticked down slightly in recent days. It now stands at 457.

The state is also reporting five additional deaths from the disease. The pandemic death toll is now 1,007.

Two-hundred twenty-six individuals are hospitalized with the coronavirus on Wednesday. That's another state record. Eighty-eight are in critical care and forty are on ventilators.

