Health

Maine Reports 716 More COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths On Thursday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man tightens a bandana to serve as a face covering, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The state is struggling with the recent high rate of growth of COVID-19 cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The seven-day average of new infections is now 466. That's nearly three times the number from a month ago. It comes as the delta variant continues to drive the late summer surge, which is largely affecting the unvaccinated.

Two additional people have died with the coronavirus in Maine.

Two-hundred twenty-six individuals were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday. That was a record high for the state.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
