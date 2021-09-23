Maine Reports 716 More COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths On Thursday

The Maine CDC is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The seven-day average of new infections is now 466. That's nearly three times the number from a month ago. It comes as the delta variant continues to drive the late summer surge, which is largely affecting the unvaccinated.

Two additional people have died with the coronavirus in Maine.

Two-hundred twenty-six individuals were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday. That was a record high for the state.