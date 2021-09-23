© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Susan Collins Has Introduced A Bill Designed To Encourage Medicaid Recipients To Quit Smoking

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published September 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
Cigarette butts and residue fill a smoking receptacle outside a federal building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.

As patients with breathing disorders face higher risk from COVID-19, Maine Senator Susan Collins, along with Tom Carper of Delaware, have introduced a bill designed to encourage Medicaid recipients quit smoking.

The Quit Because of COVID-19 Act would require state Medicaid programs to cover the cost of FDA approved smoking cessation medications and counseling for enrollees. The act would also provide 100% federal reimbursement for tobacco treatment costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and for two years after.

According to the U.S. CDC, Medicaid enrollees use tobacco at a rate nearly double that of the privately insured.

In a written statement, Collins says that tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S., and its use heightens the risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
