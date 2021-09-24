Maine Reports More Than 700 New Coronavirus Cases, For Second Straight Day

As summer turns to fall, the coronavirus continues to spread like a forest fire in Maine.

The state is reporting another 714 cases of the infection on Friday. It's the second day in a row that number's been over 700.

The state's seven-day average of new cases is now 466.

No additional deaths have been reported.

The highly contagious delta variant is driving this latest surge. It's especially hammering communities with lower vaccination rates.

A record number of Mainers were hospitalized with the disease earlier this week. That number fell slightly yesterday. Two-hundred twenty-one individuals were in hospital beds with COVID-19. Eighty-three were in critical care and thirty-seven were on ventilators.