Maine Has The 3rd Highest Vaccination Rate In The Country. But Wide Disparities Between Counties Remain

State health officials say 68% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated. That's the third highest rate in the U.S., behind Vermont and Connecticut. Maine CDC director Nirav Shah says the overall number is encouraging, but there are wide differences between counties.

"Vaccination, in order to be effective at a population level, we need to have equal coverage throughout the state. And right now in Maine, we have a variance," Shah says.

Shah says the lowest rates in the state, under 55%, are in rural counties such as Somerset, Piscataquis, and Franklin. Cumberland County has the highest rate, at 75%.