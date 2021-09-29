© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Has The 3rd Highest Vaccination Rate In The Country. But Wide Disparities Between Counties Remain

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT
conley_vaccine_photo.jpg
Rebecca Conley
/
Maine Public

State health officials say 68% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated. That's the third highest rate in the U.S., behind Vermont and Connecticut. Maine CDC director Nirav Shah says the overall number is encouraging, but there are wide differences between counties.

"Vaccination, in order to be effective at a population level, we need to have equal coverage throughout the state. And right now in Maine, we have a variance," Shah says.

Shah says the lowest rates in the state, under 55%, are in rural counties such as Somerset, Piscataquis, and Franklin. Cumberland County has the highest rate, at 75%.

Tags

Healthcoronavirusvaccination
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight