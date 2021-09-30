For 2nd straight day, Maine reports its biggest jump in new coronavirus cases

Maine is posting a record-high jump in COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The state CDC is reporting 925 new cases on Thursday. That tops the previous single-day record of 867 from Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 588, after more doubling over the last month.

No additional deaths have been reported.

On Wednesday, 225 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Seventy-one were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.

The high daily counts come as the Maine CDC continues to process a backlog of positive test results. The highly contagious delta variant is driving this latest surge. It's especially hitting pockets of the state with low vaccination rates.