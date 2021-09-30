© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

For 2nd straight day, Maine reports its biggest jump in new coronavirus cases

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 30, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a runner passes by a window displaying portraits of people wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine is posting a record-high jump in COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The state CDC is reporting 925 new cases on Thursday. That tops the previous single-day record of 867 from Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 588, after more doubling over the last month.

No additional deaths have been reported.

On Wednesday, 225 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Seventy-one were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.

The high daily counts come as the Maine CDC continues to process a backlog of positive test results. The highly contagious delta variant is driving this latest surge. It's especially hitting pockets of the state with low vaccination rates.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
