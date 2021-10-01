Eligible Mainers can now receive a Pfizer booster shot at the Auburn Mall

Central Maine Healthcare is now offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals at its high-volume clinic at the Auburn Mall.

The health care system says individuals who received their prior two Pfizer shots

from CMHC don't need an appointment, but those who received them elsewhere do.

MaineHealth is administering boosters to current patients by appointment. Northern

Light Health also requires appointments. CVS strongly encourages them.

People ages 65 and older are eligible for boosters, as well as any adult who works in

a setting that puts them at increased risk for exposure or has an underlying medical condition.

