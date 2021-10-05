© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 897 new coronavirus infections, 10 deaths since end of last week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

Maine is reporting 897 new cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week.

Those numbers include updated case data from Sunday and Monday. They come as the Maine CDC continues to work through a backlog of positive test results stretching back about a week.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 595, which is down slightly from a recent peak of 611 at the end of the last week.

The state is also reporting 10 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There were 192 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Monday, down from a pandemic high of 214 two weeks earlier.

