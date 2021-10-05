More than 1 million Mainers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

More than 1 million Mainers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mills administration announced the milestone Tuesday, citing data from the U.S. CDC. Maine continues to have one of the highest vaccination rates of any state, with 68% of residents fully vaccinated.

The achievement comes as Maine is still dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading primarily among pockets of unvaccinated people.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 85% of people hospitalized with COVID since January have not been fully vaccinated.

