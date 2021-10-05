© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

More than 1 million Mainers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
Hollie Maloney
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The Expo location, operated by Northern Light Health, is one of two mass vaccination sites that opened in Maine this week.

More than 1 million Mainers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mills administration announced the milestone Tuesday, citing data from the U.S. CDC. Maine continues to have one of the highest vaccination rates of any state, with 68% of residents fully vaccinated.

The achievement comes as Maine is still dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading primarily among pockets of unvaccinated people.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 85% of people hospitalized with COVID since January have not been fully vaccinated.

Tags

Healthvaccinationcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight