Maine reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, 836 infections on Wednesday

Maine is reporting 836 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 29 additional deaths from the disease.

The state CDC posted a lower number early in the day as a result of an IT issue.

That's the biggest jump in new deaths since last winter. The agency sometimes reports older deaths as it review records from the previous weeks and months.

On Wednesday, 166 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 51 in critical care and 20 on ventilators. That was down from 192 hospitalized patients on Monday and 177 on Tuesday.