1 more Mainer dies with COVID-19, 680 new cases reported Thursday

Maine is reporting 680 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The seven-day average of new cases has been falling for the last few days, from a recent peak of 611 last weekend to 556 now.

The state CDC says that one additional person has died with COVID-19. Maine's pandemic death toll is now 1,066.

On Wednesday, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said a high number of the recent deaths have been in Penobscot County, and that the virus continues to spread most in more rural communities with low vaccination rates.

On Wednesday, 166 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 51 in critical care and 20 on ventilators.

That was down from 192 hospitalized patients on Monday and 177 on Tuesday.