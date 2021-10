New cases of the coronavirus have been trending downward in Maine for the last five days.

The state CDC reported 600 new infections on Saturday, which brings the seven-day average of new cases to 497. That's down from a recent high of 611 last weekend.

The state is also reporting five more people have died from COVID-19.

On Friday, 156 Mainers were hospitalized with the disease, including 44 in critical care and 23 on ventilators.