Health

A federal judge has refused to halt Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 13, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT

A U.S. District Court judge in Maine has denied a request to block Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The Florida-based group Liberty Counsel asked for an injunction against the Mills administration, saying the mandate is unconstitutional because it doesn't provide a religious exemption.

In his order, Judge Jon Levy said the mandate has not prevented plaintiffs from staying true to their religious beliefs and refusing the vaccine.

He also said the plaintiffs failed to provide a serious challenge to the government's compelling interest in mandating vaccinating health care workers.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
