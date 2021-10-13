A federal judge has refused to halt Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

A U.S. District Court judge in Maine has denied a request to block Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The Florida-based group Liberty Counsel asked for an injunction against the Mills administration, saying the mandate is unconstitutional because it doesn't provide a religious exemption.

In his order, Judge Jon Levy said the mandate has not prevented plaintiffs from staying true to their religious beliefs and refusing the vaccine.

He also said the plaintiffs failed to provide a serious challenge to the government's compelling interest in mandating vaccinating health care workers.