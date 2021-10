Maine is reporting 885 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now ]376. The state is also reporting 8 new deaths from COVID-19 since Saturday.

The Maine CDC didn't provide updated case counts from Sunday to Tuesday because workers were off during the long holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, 169 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus, including 57 in critical care and 32 on ventilators.