Maine is reporting 799 new coronavirus infections Thursday.

That brings the seven-day average of new cases to 393. That’s a slight uptick from yesterday, but the number has been trending downward for the last two weeks.

The Maine CDC says 5 more people have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths statewide to 1,088.

There were 168 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. 60 were in critical care, and 29 were on ventilators.