Maine reports 551 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Friday

The Maine CDC is reporting 551 new coronavirus infections Friday. Five more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 405 – the second day in a row that number has increased after it has been trending downward for the last two weeks.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 97,183, and the total deaths to 1,093.

There were 167 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday. 57 were in critical care, and 29 were on ventilators.