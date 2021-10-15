© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 551 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Friday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man wears a mask to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Maine. State officials reported more cases of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting 551 new coronavirus infections Friday. Five more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 405 – the second day in a row that number has increased after it has been trending downward for the last two weeks.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 97,183, and the total deaths to 1,093.

There were 167 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday. 57 were in critical care, and 29 were on ventilators.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
