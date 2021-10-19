© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Covid-19 outbreak at Rumford nursing home causes nearly 50 infections and 4 deaths

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A patient waits to be tested at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine.

A COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff at a Rumford nursing home has caused nearly 50 infections and four deaths.

The Rumford Community Home posted on Facebook in early October that an employee tested positive and the following a day a resident who was sent to the emergency department had tested positive.

The home's parent company, Central Maine Healthcare, issued a press release Monday saying that 11 staff members have tested positive as well as 36 residents, including four who died.

CMH says it administered monoclonal antibodies last weekend to residents who qualified for the treatment, and is conducting frequent testing and isolating residents who have tested positive.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
