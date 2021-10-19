Covid-19 outbreak at Rumford nursing home causes nearly 50 infections and 4 deaths

A COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff at a Rumford nursing home has caused nearly 50 infections and four deaths.

The Rumford Community Home posted on Facebook in early October that an employee tested positive and the following a day a resident who was sent to the emergency department had tested positive.

The home's parent company, Central Maine Healthcare, issued a press release Monday saying that 11 staff members have tested positive as well as 36 residents, including four who died.

CMH says it administered monoclonal antibodies last weekend to residents who qualified for the treatment, and is conducting frequent testing and isolating residents who have tested positive.

