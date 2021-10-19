© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 882 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths since the end of last week

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A worker wears a face cover at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

Maine is reporting 882 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths since the end of last week.

Those numbers include updated case data from Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 523, a spike after a downward trend over the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations are also up again across the state. There were 201 Mainers hospitalized on Monday, with 68 patients in critical care, and 31 on ventilators. The majority of hospitalizations are among those who are unvaccinated.

In recent weeks, hospitalizations have dropped as low as 152 on Oct. 7. The number of hospitalizations in the state reached 235 in late September, which was the highest point since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, Oct. 15, the total number of reported breakthrough cases among vaccinated Mainers is 6,680. 227 of those people were hospitalized, and 79 died. That's less than 1% of Maine's total deaths, which stands at 1,102. Health officials say the people with serious breakthrough cases had other underlying health conditions.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley