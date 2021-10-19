Maine reports 882 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths since the end of last week

Maine is reporting 882 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths since the end of last week.

Those numbers include updated case data from Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 523, a spike after a downward trend over the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations are also up again across the state. There were 201 Mainers hospitalized on Monday, with 68 patients in critical care, and 31 on ventilators. The majority of hospitalizations are among those who are unvaccinated.

In recent weeks, hospitalizations have dropped as low as 152 on Oct. 7. The number of hospitalizations in the state reached 235 in late September, which was the highest point since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, Oct. 15, the total number of reported breakthrough cases among vaccinated Mainers is 6,680. 227 of those people were hospitalized, and 79 died. That's less than 1% of Maine's total deaths, which stands at 1,102. Health officials say the people with serious breakthrough cases had other underlying health conditions.