Approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 is expected soon. Maine is preparing to administer doses quickly

Federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is expected in early November, and public health officials in Maine say they're preparing to administer doses as quickly as possible.

"Our whole goal is to get as many of those children their first shots in early November so they can get their second shots in time to be fully vaccinated by that winter break around the holidays," said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of Maine's Department of Health and Human Services.

Lambrew says shots will be available at school-based clinics, pharmacies, doctors offices, and other locations.

