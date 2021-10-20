© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 649 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 20, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
A testing kit sits on the windshield of a car as it passes through a drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up in St. Charles, Mo.
A testing kit sits on the windshield of a car as it passes through a drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up in St. Charles, Mo.

Maine is reporting 649 new coronavirus infections Wednesday.

That brings the seven-day average to 489. This number has generally been trending downward since the beginning of October, though it remains high.

The Maine CDC says 7 more people have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths to 1,109.

Hospitalizations remain high across the state, with 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday. 67 were in critical care, and 30 were on ventilators.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley