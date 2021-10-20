Maine reports 649 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths on Wednesday

Maine is reporting 649 new coronavirus infections Wednesday.

That brings the seven-day average to 489. This number has generally been trending downward since the beginning of October, though it remains high.

The Maine CDC says 7 more people have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths to 1,109.

Hospitalizations remain high across the state, with 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday. 67 were in critical care, and 30 were on ventilators.