Maine reports 551 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths on Thursday

Maine is reporting 551 new coronavirus cases Thursday. Four more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 454 – the third day in a row that number has decreased.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 99,807, and the total deaths since the pandemic began to 1,113.

There were 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. Hospitalizations in Maine have hovered around 200 for the past three days. 68 people are in critical care, and 34 are on ventilators.

Maine's seven-day positivity rate also remains elevated, at 5.3 percent, up from 4.3 percent two weeks ago.