© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 551 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths on Thursday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 21, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE-A healthcare worker transfers a swab to a motorist at mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine.

Maine is reporting 551 new coronavirus cases Thursday. Four more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 454 – the third day in a row that number has decreased.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 99,807, and the total deaths since the pandemic began to 1,113.

There were 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. Hospitalizations in Maine have hovered around 200 for the past three days. 68 people are in critical care, and 34 are on ventilators.

Maine's seven-day positivity rate also remains elevated, at 5.3 percent, up from 4.3 percent two weeks ago.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley