York Hospital temporarily suspends emergency care in Wells

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 21, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT

York Hospital is temporarily suspending emergency care at its Wells location starting Monday.

The hospital notified patients on its website this week. President and CEO Dr. Patrick Taylor says that the temporary suspension is not due to the state Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

Rather, he says, it's due to overall health care labor shortages exacerbated by
the pandemic. Many staff are retiring, he says, leaving for other industries, and pursuing opportunities to become travel nurses.

York Hospital says 98% of its staff has complied with the vaccine mandate.

