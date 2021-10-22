© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Five people sick with Salmonella in an outbreak linked to crabmeat sold in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Chesapeake-Blue Crabs
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2016 file photo live blue crabs are displayed for sale at the Maine Avenue Fish Market in Washington.

A salmonella outbreak at a crabmeat distributor is being investigated by the Maine CDC.

Five people, including one New Hampshire resident, became sick after eating crabmeat from Hardie's in Deer Isle.

The agency says the crabmeat was likely contaminated during preparation and packaging, and consumers who purchased packages of Hardie's crabmeat between June 15 to August 15 should throw it out.

Hardie's sells its products at multiple locations in Maine, and the state CDC says there's no evidence that crabmeat that's currently being sold poses a risk.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria and is a major cause of diarrheal illness in the United States. Individuals who become sick should not go to work.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
