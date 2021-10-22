Five people sick with Salmonella in an outbreak linked to crabmeat sold in Maine

A salmonella outbreak at a crabmeat distributor is being investigated by the Maine CDC.

Five people, including one New Hampshire resident, became sick after eating crabmeat from Hardie's in Deer Isle.

The agency says the crabmeat was likely contaminated during preparation and packaging, and consumers who purchased packages of Hardie's crabmeat between June 15 to August 15 should throw it out.

Hardie's sells its products at multiple locations in Maine, and the state CDC says there's no evidence that crabmeat that's currently being sold poses a risk.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria and is a major cause of diarrheal illness in the United States. Individuals who become sick should not go to work.

