Maine DEP will begin testing for PFAS chemicals at more than 700 sites in 34 towns

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection on Friday released a list of 34 towns where staff will soon start looking for contamination with so-called PFAS chemicals. The testing is part of a years-long plan targeting sites where sludge, septic tank sewage and industrial waste was spread as fertilizer.

Staff within Maine’s environmental and agricultural agencies have been working for months on plans to test more than 700 sites potentially contaminated with PFAS. The chemicals have been used for decades in nonstick cookware, waterproof fabrics and countless common household products. But some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health problems, and their longevity in the environment has led critics to dub them "forever chemicals."

The 34 towns on the priority testing list run the gamut from small rural communities like Littleton in Aroostook County and Brooks in Waldo County to cities like Westbrook and Lewiston. All of the Tier 1 sites received at least 10,000 cubic yards of sludge likely to contain PFAS, and all are within a half-mile of homes. But before any testing can happen, the DEP will need landowner permission to collect samples.