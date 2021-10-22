Maine surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maine has surpassed 100,000 since the pandemic began. The Maine CDC has reported 100,382 total cases.

This comes as Maine reports another 575 cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day average to 457. That number has remained stagnant for the last week, though it has generally trended downward since the beginning of October, when average daily cases peaked to the highest point since January.

Two more Mainers have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths in the state to 1,115. On Thursday there were 197 people hospitalized – 71 patients were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.

76% of Maine's eligible population - those 12 and older - have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is expected in early November. This week, Maine public health officials said they have begun preparing to administer doses as quickly as possible.