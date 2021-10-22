© 2021 Maine Public
Maine surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks with a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maine has surpassed 100,000 since the pandemic began. The Maine CDC has reported 100,382 total cases.

This comes as Maine reports another 575 cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day average to 457. That number has remained stagnant for the last week, though it has generally trended downward since the beginning of October, when average daily cases peaked to the highest point since January.

Two more Mainers have died from the disease, bringing the total deaths in the state to 1,115. On Thursday there were 197 people hospitalized – 71 patients were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.

76% of Maine's eligible population - those 12 and older - have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is expected in early November. This week, Maine public health officials said they have begun preparing to administer doses as quickly as possible.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
