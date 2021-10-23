© 2021 Maine Public
Health

The Maine CDC has added 7 COVID-19 deaths and 585 cases on Saturday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published October 23, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Sarah Staffiere adjusts a face covering on her daughter, Natalie, before school, Thursday, Oct. 7, 20211, in Waterville, Maine. Staffiere, a senior laboratory instructor at Colby College, said she will be relieved when her two children can be vaccinated.

Seven more Mainers have died with COVID-19. That's according to the state CDC, which also added 585 new cases of the disease on Saturday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 diagnoses in the state to 100,967 since the pandemic began. In all, 1,122 Mainers have died.

In the last seven days, 463 cases have been added per day, on average.

As of Friday, 193 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 of whom were in critical care and 26 on ventilators.

Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
