The Maine CDC has added 7 COVID-19 deaths and 585 cases on Saturday

Seven more Mainers have died with COVID-19. That's according to the state CDC, which also added 585 new cases of the disease on Saturday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 diagnoses in the state to 100,967 since the pandemic began. In all, 1,122 Mainers have died.

In the last seven days, 463 cases have been added per day, on average.

As of Friday, 193 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 of whom were in critical care and 26 on ventilators.