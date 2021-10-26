© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

25 more Mainers have died from COVID-19; 882 new cases have been reported since end of last week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published October 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A worker wears a face cover at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

Maine is reporting another 882 cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week.

The state CDC announced the jump in new cases on Tuesday morning. It includes data from Sunday and Monday.

The Delta variant continues to drive the fall surge in infections. While many Mainers continue to be seriously sickened, cases counts have generally fallen from the peaks they reached in early October.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 463, down from more than 600 three weeks ago.

The state has also detected 25 new deaths from COVID-19. Health investigators periodically report older deaths after reviewing case records.

The numbers of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 remain among the highest of the pandemic.

Two hundred and twenty-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Monday. Eighty-one were in critical care and 30 were on ventilators.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker