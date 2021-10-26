25 more Mainers have died from COVID-19; 882 new cases have been reported since end of last week

Maine is reporting another 882 cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week.

The state CDC announced the jump in new cases on Tuesday morning. It includes data from Sunday and Monday.

The Delta variant continues to drive the fall surge in infections. While many Mainers continue to be seriously sickened, cases counts have generally fallen from the peaks they reached in early October.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 463, down from more than 600 three weeks ago.

The state has also detected 25 new deaths from COVID-19. Health investigators periodically report older deaths after reviewing case records.

The numbers of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 remain among the highest of the pandemic.

Two hundred and twenty-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Monday. Eighty-one were in critical care and 30 were on ventilators.